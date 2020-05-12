PM To Address Nation At 8 pm Day After Meeting Chief Ministers Over Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm this evening, a day after his six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers on the road ahead after May 17, when the coronavirus lockdown is due to end.

PM Modi had hinted in yesterday's meeting that the lockdown would continue, but with far less restrictions.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," the Prime Minister said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Restrictions like a night curfew and curbs on public transport may continue in areas designated as Red Zones, or worst affected by COVID-19, sources said. PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to the current rules by May 15.