At Grand Dubai Event, PM Modi To Address Indians Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday
Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, in a short while from now, address the Indian community in United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Opera which is packed to capacity. PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the UAE, will also attend - through video conference - the laying of the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in capital Abu Dhabi. On Saturday, the Prime Minister, who flew in to the Arab nation after a historic visit to Palestine, held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where both nations signed key agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies, in a first, a 10 per cent stake in offshore oil concession.
Here are the latest developments:
PM Modi visited Wahat Al Karama, the UAE martyr's war memorial in Abu Dhabi, this morning. He is now headed to Dubai to interact with the Indian community at the Dubai Opera which can house upto 2,000 people.
Later today, he will also deliver a keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai where India is a guest of honour this year. The Prime Minister will make the inaugural address on the theme: 'Technology for development'.
PM Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi from Jordan on Saturday evening and was welcomed by the Crown Prince at the airport, thanked him for the special gesture, saying his visit to the nation will have a positive impact on India-UAE ties.
The two leaders later held talks at the Royal Palace after which the two sides signed five agreements related to the energy sector, railways, manpower and financial services.
PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be invited to the palace by the Crown Prince, who appreciated the role played by Indian workers in the development of the UAE as a modern nation, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Various buildings in Abu Dhabi were lit in the colours of the Indian flag to welcome Prime Minister Modi, who also attended a state banquet hosted by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.
This is PM Modi's second visit to the UAE - home to over three million expatriate Indians - after his visit in 2015, the first by an Indian premier in 34 years.
While the UAE is one of the largest suppliers of crude oil to India, it is also the tenth largest investor in India in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), having invested an estimated $8 billion. As of 2016-17, India-UAE trade stood at around $52 billion, making India the largest trading partner of the UAE, while the Gulf nation is the fourth largest trading partner of India.