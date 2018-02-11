At Grand Dubai Event, PM Modi To Address Indians Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, in a short while from now, address the Indian community in United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Opera which is packed to capacity. PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the UAE, will also attend - through video conference - the laying of the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in capital Abu Dhabi. On Saturday, the Prime Minister, who flew in to the Arab nation after a historic visit to Palestine, held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where both nations signed key agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies, in a first, a 10 per cent stake in offshore oil concession.