'India Seeing Revolution In Digital Payment Technology': PM Modi In Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Government Summit in Dubai
New Delhi: Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his six 'R's - reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and re-manufacture - all of which will be possible with the correct use of technology, he said. Mr Modi pitched "technology for development" and progressive view of the country to Indians living in Dubai; he said the country is seeing "a digital revolution". The Prime Minister is visiting Dubai for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates.
Top quotes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Dubai
"Projects stuck for even 40 years have started moving; files stuck due to bureaucracy, have started moving because of real-time monitoring, made possible by technology"
"India's government departments are mapping their resources using satellite imagery"
"With Aadhaar, $8 billion worth of leakages have been plugged. There is a digital payment revolution happening in India"
"We are creating an innovation ecosystem in India through the Start-Up India programme"
"Technology is helping us to properly understand the need to set up a ministry of happiness and a ministry of future"