'India Seeing Revolution In Digital Payment Technology': PM Modi In Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Government Summit in Dubai

New Delhi: Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his six 'R's - reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and re-manufacture - all of which will be possible with the correct use of technology, he said. Mr Modi pitched "technology for development" and progressive view of the country to Indians living in Dubai; he said the country is seeing "a digital revolution". The Prime Minister is visiting Dubai for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates.