PM Modi To Address India Mobile Congress Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, 2020, the PMO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will give the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on December 8 at 10:45 AM, it said.

The theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable" and it aims to align to the prime minister's vision to promote "Atmanirbhar Bharat", "digital inclusivity", and ''sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation''.

It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage Research and Development in the telecom and emerging technology sectors, the PMO said.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Cloud and Edge computing, Blockchain, Cyber-security, Smart Cities and Automation.