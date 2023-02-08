PM Speaks In Parliament Amid Opposition Attacks: Top Quotes

PM Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha today amid opposition attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in parliament today amid attacks by opposition parties over a range of issues. He replied to the motion of thanks on the President's address. The Lok Sabha allowed discussion on the motion of thanks moved by BJP leader Chandra Prakash Joshi on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in parliament.

Here are some top quotes:

Yesterday, I saw that after speeches by some people, the entire ecosystem got active. Some people were very happy, saying "yeh hui na baat (this is how it should be)".