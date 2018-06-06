Watch: PM Modi Shares 3D Yoga Video To 'Bring Calm And Positivity'

With diagrams, the video explains how Anulom Vilom Pranayama helps in leading better life.

Sharing a video on Nadi Shodhan Pranayam. Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3UJWZpDCBU - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2018

In the run-up to the fourth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shareda 3D yoga video on micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday. In the animated video, PM Modi can be seen showcasing Nadi Shodhan Pranayam - "Anulom Vilom"."Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDay," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The 3-minute video explains steps to perform the pranayama and details its benefits.

The Prime Minister had earlier shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others.

Pawanmuktasana is a useful Asana which has multiple benefits. Have a look at this video. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/LZuPnQAmmm - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2018

PM Modi had last month accepted a fitness challenge started by Union Minister Raghavendra Rathoreand had said that he will be sharing his own fitness challenge video soon.The Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms. In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day when PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and recorded the largest yoga class with 35,985 people.