Watch: PM Modi Shares 3D Yoga Video To 'Bring Calm And Positivity'

a 3D yoga video on micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday. In the animated video, PM Modi can be seen showcasing Nadi Shodhan Pranayam - "Anulom Vilom".
"Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDay," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Sharing a video on Nadi Shodhan Pranayam. Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3UJWZpDCBU- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2018
The 3-minute video explains steps to perform the pranayama and details its benefits.
With diagrams, the video explains how Anulom Vilom Pranayama helps in purification, heals cough-related troubles and benefits heart patients.
Pawanmuktasana is a useful Asana which has multiple benefits. Have a look at this video. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/LZuPnQAmmm- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2018
PM Modi had last month accepted a fitness challenge started by Union Minister Raghavendra Rathore
and had said that he will be sharing his own fitness challenge video soon.
The Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms. In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day when PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and recorded the largest yoga class with 35,985 people.