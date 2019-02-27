PM Modi Shares Video With His 'Adorable Young Friend'. Watch Here

PM Narendra Modi's video has received 4.3 millionviewssince it was posted yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Instagram a video of his brief interlude on the Delhi Metro with a toddler on his way to an event in the capital. PM Modi took the Metro ride on a packed day that began with a top-level security meeting following India's air strike targeting a major terror training camp within Pakistan.

"With my adorable friend. Watch," PM Modi posted on Instagram after the ride. He was seen in a playful exchange with a little boy sitting in his father's lap. As his father was busy trying to take a selfie with the Prime Minister, the child was busy "fending off" his playful ear-tugging.

PM Modi has often been seen enjoying this little game with young children.

On his 68th birthday on September 17 last year, he posted a picture with "young friends" in Varanasi, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh. A photo captioned "My young friends and I" showed him pulling a boy's ear.

There have been several such moments over the past few years.

During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India, PM Modi tweeted a throwback photo featuring Mr Trudeau's nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret.

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 February 2018

Another photo showed PM Modi pulling the ears of actor Akshay Kumar's son Aarav.

Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;) pic.twitter.com/0NWRyDtWh6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 6 February 2016

Akshay Kumar had tweeted: "Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;)".