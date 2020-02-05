PM Modi Seeks To Use "Useless Budget" To Sack "Clueless Nirmala Sitharaman": Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi Seeks To Use 'Useless Budget' To Sack 'Clueless Nirmala Sitharaman': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has called the 2020 Budget "useless" and alleged Nirmala Sitharaman is "clueless"

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to use the "useless" budget presented by a "clueless" Nirmala Sitharaman to dump the entire blame on her and sack her as Finance Minister.

"Dear PM, The economy has imploded and you must be racking your brains on how to avoid the blame. Use the useless budget presented by clueless Nirmala Ji. Sack her and dump the entire blame on her. Problem solved," he alleged on Twitter.

He has also been criticising the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in it.
 

