On PM Security Breach, Punjab Probe Panel; Supreme Court Hearing Tomorrow

Controversy over security lapses surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab yesterday has reached the Supreme Court, with the matter likely to be heard tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has set up a high-level team to probe the incident, which is expected to submit a report within three days.

The two-member committee - Justice (retd) Mehtab Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice - will submit a report within three days.

A massive row broke out Wednesday after the Prime Minister, who was on his way to Bathinda for an election rally, was stopped on a flyover after his convoy was blocked by protesting farmers.

The Prime Minister had been scheduled to fly to the rally in Ferozepur by helicopter, but the plan changed because of cloudy weather. He opted to drive the 100km instead.

His cavalcade was stopped 10 km from the venue.

Visuals from the spot showed the car waiting on the road. The Prime Minister could be seen sitting inside, while members of the elite Special Protection Group stood around the vehicle in a circle.

Other cars in the motorcade were moved to form another layer of protection for the PM car.

A few farmers could be seen near his car, while others were gathered ahead blocking the road.

The entire incident has triggered a massive spat in Punjab, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP furiously attacking each other ahead of elections in less than two months.



