PM Says Some People's 'Selective' Approach To Human Rights Is Harmful

A "selective" approach to human rights dents the country's image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, as he lashed out at "some people" who, he said, viewed human rights "with an eye on political gains and loss" were harming democracy.

"Some people see human rights violations in some incidents but not in other similar incidents. Human rights are violated when viewed via political spectacles. Selective behaviour harmful to democracy," the Prime Minister said at an event to mark the 28th Founding Day of the National Human Rights Commission of India.

"Some people try to dent country's image in name of human rights, we need to be alert about it. Looking at human rights with an eye on political gains & loss harms these rights as well as democracy," he added.