'Watershed Moment In History Of Agriculture': PM After Farm Bills Passed

Agri Bills 2020: PM Modi congratulated farmers for the passing of the bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passing of the farm bills in parliament was a "watershed moment in history of Indian agriculture" as he hailed the laws cleared by the Rajya Sabha amid major chaos and drama.

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," he tweeted.

Two of the three big ticket farm bills of the government were passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote today amid unprecedented uproar and protests.

The opposition claimed the government did not have the numbers and to cover it up, all rules were violated.

"This does not end here," said Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, terming it a "murder of democracy". All the opposition MPs are sitting in protest inside the house, hampering the sanitization operations before the Lok Sabha session which begins at 3 pm.

"They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda. We have evidence," Derek O'Brien tweeted.