"Want Vast Discussion On Economy, People's Empowerment In Parliament": PM Modi

Budget Session 2020: PM Modi said the effort should be to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy and the empowerment of people ahead of the Budget Session of parliament beginning today.

"I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation," said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

Pointing out that this was the first session of 2020 and the decade, he said the effort should be to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".

He added: "Our government's effort has been to empower Dalits, women, those who face exploitation... we want to continue efforts."

As the Prime Minister made the remarks, members of the opposition Congress protested at another section of the parliament complex against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed in the previous session last month, and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Wearing black bands, Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, raised slogans. Many MPs held placards that read: "Save the Constitution" and "Save India".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget tomorrow, greatly anticipated at a time the country is facing its worse economic slowdown in years.