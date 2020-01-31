Budget Session Live Updates: President Leaves For Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.
Addressing media before the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy and the empowerment of people ahead of the Budget Session of parliament beginning today.
"I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation," said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.
Pointing out that this was the first session of 2020 and the decade, he said the effort should be to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1.
The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament ahead of the #Budget session to begin today. (ANI)- NDTV (@ndtv) January 31, 2020
Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, Shri @RahulGandhi & senior Congress leaders hold a #SaveTheConstitution protest outside Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/RLSvYvp8MU- Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2020