Budget Session Live Updates: President Leaves For Parliament

Budget Session: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

Addressing media before the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy and the empowerment of people ahead of the Budget Session of parliament beginning today.

"I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation," said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

Pointing out that this was the first session of 2020 and the decade, he said the effort should be to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".

The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

Here are the Live Updates On Budget Session:

Jan 31, 2020 10:52 (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for parliament ahead of the budget session. President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

Jan 31, 2020 10:35 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament ahead of the #Budget session to begin today. (ANI)





Jan 31, 2020 10:35 (IST) PM Modi addresses media ahead of budget session



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media ahead of the budget session, expressed hope to have a productive session.

Jan 31, 2020 10:31 (IST) Budget session: Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament



Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of ''Save India'', ''No to CAA, NRC'' and shouted slogans.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, Shri @RahulGandhi & senior Congress leaders hold a #SaveTheConstitution protest outside Parliament today. Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.

Jan 31, 2020 10:30 (IST) An all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meet. BJD''s Prasanna Acharya, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD leader Manoj Jha, and many other MPs were present in the meeting.