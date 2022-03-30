Enthusiasm Towards This Year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Phenomenal: PM Modi

This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is schedule to be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the enthusiasm towards this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on April 1 has been phenomenal with lakhs of people having shared their valuable insights and experiences.

"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed," PM Modi said on social media.

"Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.



