PM Reviews Medical Oxygen Stocks As India Looks To Import Amid Shortage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today briefed about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen to bridge the demand-supply gap amid a massive surge of coronavirus cases across the country. At a review meeting comprising senior officials of several ministries, PM Modi suggested that the production of medical oxygen should be scaled up as per capacity of each plant, a government statement said.

India on Friday reported over 2 lakh coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. Several states, including worst-hit Maharashtra, have complained of a shortage of medical oxygen because of massive demand triggered by the Covid surge.

PM Modi's review comes a day after the centre identified 12 states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan - as those having high Covid "burden". These states will be provided 4880 tonnes, 5619 tonnes and 6593 tonnes oxygen on April 20, April 25 and April 30.

The centre has also decided to import oxygen from abroad.

"In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, EG2 (Empowered Group-2) decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT (Metric Tonnes) of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalise the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)," a government statement, released on Thursday, read.