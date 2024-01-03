'Mesmerising': PM Modi Praises Swati Mishra's 'Ram Aayenge' Bhajan

'Ram Aayenge' was released by Swati Mishra on her YouTube channel in October, last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his admiration for the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge' sung by Swati Mishra. PM Modi, on X (formerly Twitter), shared a video of the soulful devotional songand said, "This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising."

'Ram Aayenge' was released by Swati Mishra on her YouTube channel in October, last year. The song has garnered over 43 million views.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” the Prime Minister had written in a post on X.

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Vedic rituals for the ceremony will begin on January 16. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from the holy city of Varanasi, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony.

On January 1, Union minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X (now deleted post), formerly Twitter, that the selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya had been finalised. "Renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr Arun Yogiraj. The idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the minister said.

"The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya," tweets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.



(Image source: Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/eChIG9rXGT — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

"This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman."

The temple trust is yet to make an official announcement.