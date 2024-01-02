Who Is Arun Yogiraj, Sculptor Whose Idol May Be Chosen For Ayodhya Temple

The statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, was also crafted by Mr Yogiraj. (File)

Even though an official announcement is awaited, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj will be installed at the grand temple in Ayodhya. Mr Yogiraj is one of the three sculptors whose 51-inch idols were being considered to be placed sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

Members of the Ram Temple trust refused to confirm that the Karnataka sculptor's entry has been chosen. A member of the trust told NDTV that "everything is speculation" till Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's secretary Champat Rai makes an official announcement.

MBA graduate to sculptor: Who is Arun Yogiraj?

1) Arun Yogiraj, one of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, comes from a family with a rich legacy of the craft. His father and grandfather were renowned sculptors.

2) After completing his MBA, Mr Yogiraj worked in a private company for a while but his heart was always set on continuing what four of his previous generations had done.

3) Mr Yogiraj's work has earned him recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

4) The 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, a centre of attraction in the grand canopy behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate, was also crafted by Mr Yogiraj.

5) Among his other works, a 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-foot-tall Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysore district have been widely covered in the media. Arun has also sculpted a 15-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. The royal family of Mysore has also paid special respects to his contribution.

"Dream come true," says family

Arun Yogiraj's wife Vijetha told NDTV that the family was thrilled and felt their desires had been fulfilled. "It's like a dream come true," she said.

Speaking of her husband's dedication to his craft, she said that Arun Yogiraj works for 10 hours every day, adding for projects with national importance, he would work round the clock. "There is no room for error when he is carving. He creates a masterpiece every time," she said.

Arun Yogiraj spoke with his wife about the task at hand. "He had said it was difficult, but he would keep carving till he found Lord Ram in the idol. He had said Lord Ram would help him," Vijetha concluded.

Meanwhile, Arun Yogiraj's mother Saraswathi is extremely happy that the entire world will soon see the work of her son.

Ram Lalla Idol

On January 1, minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya had been finalised. "Renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr Arun Yogiraj. The idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the minister said in the post in Kannada.

"This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman."

"The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya," tweets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.



(Image source: Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/eChIG9rXGT — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, the body overseeing the construction of the temple, is likely to make an official announcement on the selection of the idol on January 5.

For the selection, three idols were in consideration. Asked about the parameters of the selection process, trust member Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra told news agency ANI that the "idol speaks to you and you get mesmerised".

Meanwhile, Champat Rai told ANI, "The one with the most divine look and bearing a distinct impression of Ram Lalla would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."