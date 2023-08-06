PM's "Quit India" Jabs At Opposition At Railways' Big Revamp Event

PM Modi was speaking at a virtual event to launch a Railways redevelopment project (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Opposition at Railways' mega revamp event, saying that it is time for "corruption, dynasty, and appeasement to quit India."



"Inspired by Quit India Movement, entire country is now saying corruption, dynasty, appeasement should quit India," PM Modi said,

Addressing the event virtually after laying the foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, the Prime Minister accused the Opposition of playing "negative politics".

He alleged that a part of the Opposition is working on a principle that "neither will they work nor let others work."

"Rising above negative politics, we are moving on path of positive politics in mission mode, giving priority to development," he said.

He said that today, the focus of the entire world is on India. "India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways," PM Modi said.

The redevelopment of 508 railway stations is being carried out under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

The project will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, the Prime Minister's office said.