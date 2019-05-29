PM Modi's Oath Ceremony: Routes To Avoid In Delhi Tomorrow

PM Modi's oath ceremony will begin at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn-in for his second term in a grand oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. The event will be attended by top leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Foreign leaders including Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will also be part of the ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 7 pm tomorrow. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi and other members of the Union Council.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made ahead of the big event. Certain roads in the city will remain closed to the public between 4 to 9 pm tomorrow, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory. These roads include Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk, South and North Avenue, Daras-Shikoh road and Church road.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid roads where traffic jams are likely including Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Raisina Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Talkatora Road, Shanti Path, Pandit Pant Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and others, between 4 to 9 pm tomorrow.

The traffic police have also put up new signs to guide both invitees and public.

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan will also close early tomorrow. Offices in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments will shut by 2:00 pm.