Sonia Gandhi To Attend PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

PM Modi's oath ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony tomorrow, sources have said.

It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi, who has decided to quit as Congress president, will attend the grand event tomorrow at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP led by PM Modi won a staggering victory in the national election and a clear mandate to retain power. The Congress, at the same time, has suffered a crushing defeat and has been decimated in 18 states and union territories.

Since Saturday, the Congress has been trying to persuade its chief Rahul Gandhi to drop his decision to quit over the party's devastating national poll outing.