Nitish Kumar Grabs PM's Inked Finger At Nalanda Opening, Video Is Viral

PM Modi and Nitish Kumar attended the Nalanda University Inauguration today

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's index finger for the indelible vote ink has gone viral on social media, shortly after the two leaders attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir.

A video put out by news agency PTI shows Arvind Panagariya, Chancellor of Nalanda University, addressing the gathering. Then the camera focuses on Prime Minister Modi and Mr Kumar. The Bihar Chief Minister suddenly holds the Prime Minister's left hand, almost taking him by surprise. The move also alerts the security personnel seated behind.

VIDEO | #Bihar CM Nitish Kumar checks PM Modi's finger for indelible ink mark during the inauguration event of new campus of #NalandaUniversity in Rajgir.



As the Prime Minister leans towards him, Mr Kumar appears to check the Prime Minister's index finger. He then shows his left index figure to the Prime Minister.

The video has now gone viral on social media.

The Prime Minister today inaugurated the 455-acre campus of Nalanda University and said his visit there within 10 days of his third term is a "good omen" in India's development journey.

"I got an opportunity to come to Nalanda within 10 days of taking oath for the third term. This is good luck. I also see this as a good omen in India's development journey," he said.

Developed at the site of the ancient university at Nalanda, the central university has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms and a seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums and students' hostel with a capacity of around 550.

The 455-acre campus also has an international centre, an amphitheatre, a faculty club, and a sports complex. The Nalanda University campus is a 'Net Zero' green campus. It runs on solar power, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant and several water bodies.