PM Modi Takes Part In Studio Ghibli Trend, Posts Pics With Trump, Macron

The Union government on Friday released a series of Studio Ghibli-style portraits of Narendra Modi, as the Prime Minister joined the viral trend of generating animated versions of images using Artificial Intelligence.

"Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes," the government said on X, as it shared 12 Ghibli-style portraits of Mr Modi.

The government shared a Ghibli-style recreation of the Prime Minister's meetings with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It also released a Ghibli-style version of Mr Modi's photo with the Tricolour, in an Indian Army uniform, with the 'Sengol' that was installed in the new Parliament in 2023 and in front of an idol of Ram Lalla.

It also recreated Mr Modi's photos taken next to a Vande Bharat train, of a sortie on a Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in 2023, his visit to the Maldives and participating in a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A Ghibli art, pioneered by the Japanese studio, refers to images which feature pastel and muted colour palettes and elaborate details.

The AI-generated art is taking over the internet, with social media feeds flooded with stunning and dreamlike images. From fantasy landscapes to characters with expressive eyes, these AI-crafted visuals beautifully capture the essence of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

Open AI's latest update to ChatGPT helps to replicate images into the Ghibli style. The artwork has taken over the internet, flooding social media with stunning and dreamlike images.

As people reimagine themselves in the Studio Ghibli world, an old video of its co-founder Hayao Miyazaki saying AI-generated animation was an "insult to life itself" has gone viral.

How To Create AI-Generated Images Using ChatGPT For Free

Access ChatGPT: Visit chat.openai.com and log in with your OpenAI account credentials.

Initiate a new chat: Once logged in, start a new conversation by clicking on the "New Chat" button.

Enter your image prompt: In the message input field, type a descriptive prompt for the image you wish to generate. For example, to create an image in the style of Studio Ghibli, you might enter: "Show me in Studio Ghibli style."

Generate the image: Press Enter to submit your prompt. ChatGPT will process your request and generate the corresponding image.

Download and save: Once the image is displayed, you can right-click on it and select "Save image as..." to download it to your device.

How Are People Creating Ghibli-Style Images?

ChatGPT's native image generator allows users to create their own AI-generated images with simple text prompts.

By uploading a photo and providing a description, users can generate their own unique artwork in seconds.

This feature is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and select subscription tiers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that the overwhelming demand for AI-generated images has delayed the rollout of this feature to free users.

