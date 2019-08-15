PM 'Mobbed' By Young Fans As He Leaves After 90-Minute Speech At Red Fort

Independence Day: Schoolchildren surround PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today found himself mobbed by young schoolchildren at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, where he addressed the nation on its 73rd Independence Day.

Soon after finishing his speech, which lasted for nearly an hour-and-a-half, PM Modi walked towards the youngest section of the gathering before him, schoolchildren in the flag colours of white, saffron, green and navy blue.

The Prime Minister, who is always surrounded by his top security commandos, was momentarily surrounded by a sea of adoring children who tried to grasp his hand or touch his feet. The children had spent his entire speech sitting still, positioned in the form of the flag.

PM Modi, 68, tried to oblige them all before his security once again ring-fenced him from the crowd.

PM Narendra Modi meets schoolchildren after his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort

This was PM Modi's sixth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, and his first after winning a huge mandate earlier this year to continue for a second term in power.

The gathering at the Red Fort included ministers, former prime ministers including Manmohan Singh, political leaders, diplomats and top bureaucrats.

