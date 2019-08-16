PM, Ministers To Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018 after prolonged illness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his cabinet colleagues will pay tribute to for prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary on Friday.

PM Modi, the Union ministers and several top BJP leaders would visit ''Sadaiv Atal'', the memorial of the former prime minister, to pay their tributes, official sources said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018 after prolonged illness.

