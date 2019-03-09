PM Modi Meets Nari Shakti Award Winners, Says Their Work An Inspiration

PM Modi exhorted winners to go even further in their respective fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for women, that their work is an inspiration for others and exhorted them to go even further in their respective fields.

The Prime Minister, who met the award winners and congratulated them for their achievements, said the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was attributable, in large measure, to the fact that women have given importance to it.

Mentioning the recently-concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, he said that this time, it has been the subject of discussion because of the high standards of cleanliness and sanitation.

He added that Swachhta has now become a public movement and the next step in this movement should be conversion of waste to wealth.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the issues of tackling malnutrition and vaccinations for children through Mission Indradhanush. He said that in both these areas, women have a key role to play in ensuring success.

President Ram Nath Kovind, at a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, had conferred the prestigious award to 44 women, including India's first marine pilot, an acid attack survivor and three institutions.