PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Over Rs 14,000 Crore Highway Projects In Bihar

Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects and a digital initiative - "Har Gaon Optical Fibre Cable" - to boost internet services in Bihar.

"History has witnessed that only that nation progresses, which invests heavily on infrastructure. Today, highways are being constructed at double the earlier speed. Investment on road construction has also been increased five times," PM Modi said at the event.

He further said that Bihar is one of the biggest beneficiary of infrastructure development.

"While making plans for road development in Bihar, the government has given due weightage to construction of bridges over the rivers. As a result, 17 river bridges are being made in Bihar. Due care is being given towards developing multi-modal transport system in the country," PM Modi said.

"The Government has announced to spend more than Rs 110 lakh crore on infrastructure in the coming four to five years. Out of this, projects worth more than Rs 19 lakh crore are allocated for the development of highways alone," he added.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Prime Minister's efforts for upliftment of the state. He also complimented the centre for speedy completion of the highways and bridges in the state.

He, however, requested for consideration of the need for a direct route between Buxar and Varanasi.

"The government is doing all that is possible to increase per capital income of the people in the State. The roads and bridges have been made part of the public grievance system. Large scale plantation of trees would be done along the National Highways in order to protect the environment," the Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister had declared a special package for significant infrastructure development of Bihar in the year 2015. This included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore, of which 13 projects have been completed, work is undergoing at 38 and others are in DPR/Bidding/Sanction stage.