PM Modi Lays Foundation Of 287 Projects Worth Over Rs 28,000 Crore In Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 projects worth Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

The Prime Minister also addressed a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Earlier, PM Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

A Global Investors' Meet was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2019.

The first ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into reality was held in Shimla on December 27 the same year in the presence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)