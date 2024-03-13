PM Modi Lays Foundation For Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Facility In Assam

PM Modi addresses the foundation stone-laying of three semiconductor facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam's Morigaon district today.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event organised at the site of the facility in Jagiroad, said today is a landmark day for Assam and the North East.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is laying the foundation stone for the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Jagiroad," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mr Sarma posted on the microblogging site, "Today we are also creating history and taking a strong step towards a bright future." The chief minister had earlier said that people were eagerly awaiting this "game-changing project" which would herald a new dawn for Assam and the North East.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi: People of Assam eagerly await this game-changing project which has moved from conception to implementation in a record time period. Yet another testimony to the limitless possibilities that your governance offers," the chief minister wrote on social media.

The greenfield project of Tata Electronics at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for more than 30,000 people.

The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

Mr Sarma also said the government is transforming Assam and the North East into "an epicentre of big bang investment and projects".

The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies - wire bond, flip chip, and a differentiated offering called integrated systems packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

Semiconductor assembly and testing is a critical part of the value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled or packaged and then tested before they are finally used in the desired products.

The proposed facility will serve the growing global demands across key market segments like AI, industrial, and consumer electronics, the company said.

The project will provide an immense boost to industrialisation in North-East India. It is envisioned under the Centre's semiconductor policy being driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Assam government's electronics policy.



