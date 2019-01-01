After PM's Interview, Congress Follows Up With 10 "Unanswered Questions"

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to news agency ANI aired on television channels, the Congress came out with a press conference to counter it. Calling it a "monologue interview" where he only spoke about "I, me, mine and myself", senior Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Prime Minister had left many questions unanswered. "It was much ado about nothing," Mr Surjewala, said, listing several "unfulfilled promises" made by the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.