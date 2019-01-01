After PM's Interview, Congress Follows Up With 10 "Unanswered Questions"

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the summary of PM Narendra Modi's interview was "I, me, mine and myself".

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 01, 2019 23:53 IST
Congress's Randeep Surjewala said PM Narendra Modi's interview was "much ado about nothing".

New Delhi: 

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to news agency ANI aired on television channels, the Congress came out with a press conference to counter it. Calling it a "monologue interview" where he only spoke about "I, me, mine and myself", senior Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Prime Minister had left many questions unanswered. "It was much ado about nothing," Mr Surjewala, said, listing several "unfulfilled promises" made by the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

Here are 10 things that Congress asked PM Narendra Modi after the interview:
  1. "First, tell us Modi ji, did people get Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts or not? You had promised to bring back Rs 80 lakh crore black money in first 100 days. Has even a rupee of that come back after 55 months?"
  2. "You had promised 2 crore jobs every year. In 55 months, that would mean 9 crore jobs. Have you even created 9 lakh jobs in India?"
  3. "The jumla was to give farmers cost plus 50 per cent profit. But did the farmer even recover the costs, never mind the profit?"
  4. "You had promised to simplify business. But why did you strike them by making GST a Gabbar Singh Tax?"
  5. "Your demonetisation helped those with black money by letting them convert it to white. It was a 3.5 lakh crore blow for the economy, looted years of savings from lakhs of women and caused the deaths of 120 people who stood in bank queues. Who will account for it?"
  6. "In Jammu and Kashmir, 428 jawans have died and 278 civilians have died in the last 55 months. 248 jawans and 378 people killed in Maoist attacks. Why did you imperil national security?"
  7. "Is it not true that corruption today has scaled new heights? From the everyday life of the common man to the Rs 30,000 crore Rafale scam. And if nothing is wrong then why are you dodging a joint parliamentary committee probe?"
  8. "Is Ganga ma clean now? Your central pollution board says in 38 out of 49 spots, the river is still as dirty. How many smart cities out of 100 have you built? Maybe not even one."
  9. "What happened to Start Up India, Stand Up, Skill India and Make in India? NITI Aayog says manufacturing growth is 0.5 per cent."
  10. "And why are fuel prices so high despite global crude prices falling? Are these your achhe din (good days)?"


PM Narendra ModiCongressNarendra Modi Interview

