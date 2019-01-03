'India Knows How To Deal With Terror In Language They Understand': PM

PM Modi urged Andhra Pradesh's BJP party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but also knows how to deal with terrorists in a language they understand.

"Earlier the global community's refrain was Kashmir. Now they are talking about terrorism. We in India want peace, but know how to deal with terrorism in the language they understand. Surgical strike is an example of that," he said during his video interaction with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh.

He said India also got support across the globe after its action against Pakistan.

Talking about India's foreign policy, PM Modi said, "It is India, not me, that has emerged as a global leader. It is due to you all, the 130 crore people of India. The country's foreign policy was based on a simple mantra of 'India First'," he said.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister also hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the state's ruling TDP and accused it of spreading tsunami of lies.

"Truth, truth and only truth can defeat the tsunami of lies spread by the state government. Central Government has released Rs 20,000 crore as resource gap and revenue deficit funding to Andhra government, if they haven't received it then the money has gone to whose pocket? Our government is fully committed towards welfare of people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"People know the reality of those in power in Andhra Pradesh. They tell only lies, they are interested only in blaming and indulge only in scams," he said.

He said the people of the state are deeply angry with the current political leadership and Andhra Pradesh is looking for change.

"The people have not forgotten how Congress has separated the state, but the BJP has always stood with the state," he said.

PM Modi urged the party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level and asked them to deepen links with the people of their booth.

"Democracy is a festival. It is a festival of creating our own future and the youth are at the very centre of creating India's future. The youth cares for development, ask them who is committed to development in India? The youth wants good infrastructure, ask them who is building good infrastructure in India? Youth likes technology, ask them who is building Digital India?

"The youth hate corruption, ask them who is working hard to make India corruption free? It is only the BJP which understands the aspirations of the youth and is working hard to build an India of their dreams," he said describing several achievements of his government.

Stating that there were many dimensions to the concept of security and that the BJP-led NDA Government had worked on all of them, the Prime Minister said even the poorest deserve the benefits of Insurance, which has been made possible at feasible rates of less than Rs one.

He urged the workers to keep working hard and ensure that the people's voices are heard.