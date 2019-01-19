PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st Private Sector Howitzer Gun-Making Unit

PM Modi inaugurated the howitzer gun-manufacturing unit of Larsen & Toubro at Hazira, Surat

Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the howitzer gun-manufacturing unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Hazira in Surat today.

Larsen & Toubro had won the Rs 4,500-crore contract to supply 100 units of the K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled gun systems to the Indian Army in 2017.

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at its Hazira facility, around 30 km from Surat, to manufacture the guns.

The Armoured Systems Complex is the first such facility in the country''s private sector, an official said.

