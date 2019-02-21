PM Modi In South Korea Live Updates: Bilateral Talks, Business Meetings On Agenda

PM Modi in South Korea: This is the prime minister's second visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seoul early on Thursday morning on his second visit to South Korea. PM Modi, in a statement ahead of his visit, called South Korea a "valued friend" and an important partner for the government's 'Make in India' initiative as well as 'Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives.

The prime minister said collaboration between India and South Korea in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences. "The visit will strengthen our special strategic partnership with South Korea and add dynamism to our Look East Policy," the foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of the visit.

PM Modi met with members of the Indian community in South Korea on his arrival in Seoul. During the visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and meet with business leaders.

"During the visit, PM will have bilateral & business engagements, unveil Gandhi bust & accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him," foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

