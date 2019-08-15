'Need To Have Greater Discussion On Population Explosion': PM Modi

PM Modi said centre as well as state governments should launch schemes to tackle it.

In his sixth Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the nation to start a discussion about what he called "jansankhya visphot (population explosion)".

"There is one issue I want to highlight today- population explosion. We have to think, can we do justice to the aspirations of our children. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion," PM Modi said in his speech from the Red Fort on the nation's 73rd Independence Day.

"We have to be concerned about population explosion. The centre as well as state governments should launch schemes to tackle it," he said.

The PM's speech focused on a "New India", for which he announced steps like a "Jal Jeevan mission" to provide water to all households. The government would spend 3.5 lakh crores (CHECK) on this scheme, he said, adding, "It is unfortunate, however, that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence."

Referring to his re-election, he said: "Many thought in 2014, will changing a government really bring the change I want to see in my country? We worked extremely hard in between 2014 and 2019, thinking only of our nation and our countrymen and worked tirelessly for them... And in 2019 we saw that there was belief, that people gave a mandate because they believed their country could change for the better."

This morning, PM Modi paid tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and also greeted the nation.

"Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" he tweeted from his official Twitter account.

