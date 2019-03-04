PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,000 Crore Temple Complex Today: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from today (PTI File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from today, where he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM). He will also inaugurate the first phase of the six-kilometre-long Ahmedabad metro service. As part of the metro rail commissioning programme, he will lay the foundation of the 28.28 kilometre second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro and also travel some distance on the phase 1 stretch. The Prime Minister will also be visiting and laying the foundation stone for the Umiya Dham temple complex, which costs Rs 1,000 crore, during his visit. The temple will be dedicated to Maa Umiya, who is the deity of Kadva Patels, who are a sub-group of the Patidar community.

The temple complex will also have a skill university,students' hostels, counselling facilities and a community dispute-resolution centres, organisers said. He will also start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra, where he will dedicate a 75-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel.

PM Modi will also launch SAUNI water schemes projects including Und-1 to Ranjit Sagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and Machu-1 to Nyari Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He is also set to visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar, where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan, on Tuesday.

