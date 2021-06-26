PM Holds Virtual Meet With Yogi Adityanath To Review Ayodhya Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a virtual meet with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review development projects in Ayodhya.

The future vision of Ayodhya's development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

Earlier in February this year, Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)