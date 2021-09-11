PM Modi Greets People On Nuakhai, Lauds Role Of Farmers In Nation-Building

PM Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

He lauded the outstanding efforts of farmers and their role in nation building.

In a tweet, he said, "Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

Nuakhai Juhar!



Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building.



I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)