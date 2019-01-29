PM's 'Maximum Income Guarantee For 15 Richest': Rahul Gandhi's Sharp Attack

Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Kerala's Kochi today.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi aggressively took forward the party's newest promise to the electorate - a minimum income for the poor in the country - saying if Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can give maximum income guarantee to 15 rich people, we are going to give minimum income guarantee to every single Indian".

Ripping into the government at a rally in Kerala's Kochi, Mr Gandhi said for the last 5 years, the Prime Minister has provided a maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends.

"Jobs can be stolen from the people of Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) can be pushed aside and Anil Ambani can be given a contract; and for five years, people of India have watched this tamasha," the Congress chief said. He then reeled off the names of absconding businessmen allegedly involved in financial irregularities, tagging the sums involved in each case. "Nirav Modi - 45,000 crore, Mehul Choksi, 30,000 crore. Vijay Mallya, 10,000 crore," the Congress chief said.

The Congress, he said, will not allow "two Indias". "We will not allow an India where 15 persons can live like kings and have anything they want," he added.

Mr Gandhi's pre-election promise has triggered ridicule from the BJP, which dismissed it as a political gimmick, and even a section of the opposition.

In a statement this morning, Mayawati, one of the key opposition leaders, said: "Is this promise another cruel joke like the Congress's promise of "garibi hatao" or that of the present BJP government of depositing Rs. 15 to 20 lakhs in the account of all poor or "achchey din" which have only proved to be hollow promises?"