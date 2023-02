PM Modi will interact with French President Macron via video conference at 4:30 pm. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron via video conferencing today.

"Today PM Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron via VC at 4:30 pm," an official told Press Trust of India.

India and France enjoy deep friendly ties, with the leaders of the two countries also sharing a warm personal equation.



