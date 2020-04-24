PM Modi Extends Ramzan Greetings On Twitter

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places. The start of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting.

PM Modi Extends Ramzan Greetings On Twitter

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity: PM Modi tweeted

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greeting to the people on the occasion of Ramzan.

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," PM Modi tweeted.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places. The start of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting.

Comments
PM ModiRamzan

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com