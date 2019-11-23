PM Modi 'Doesn't Hesitate To Take Decisions', Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the country is in safe hands, saying PM Modi is a decisive leader (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country is in safe hands, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a decisive leader who doesn't hesitate to take decisions.

"Have faith that the country is safe. Our Prime Minister is of firm conviction ... decisive who doesn't hesitate to take decisions. It is certainly a matter of pride for our countrymen...India's respect has grown in the international community," said Mr Singh.

"When the people see their economic interest, they might be looking at the US but now they see it in India too," the Defence Minister added while addressing an event.

Recalling an incident from his tenure as the Education Minister of the state, Mr Singh said: "We don't do politics just for forming the government but for the society and country."

Later during an interaction with the people, the Defence Minister termed India as the world's most attractive destination from the investment point of view.

Commenting on the NRC process, Mr Singh said: "When I was the Home Minister, the NRC work began. Though it has been completed, there is the information of deficiencies."

"Now our government is thinking that NRC should be implemented in the entire country so that we get to know who is ''Swadeshi'' and who is ''Videshi," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.