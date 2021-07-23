PM Discusses Maharashtra Flood Situation With Uddhav Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday about the situation in some parts of the state following heavy rainfall and flooding, and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday after a river overflowed following heavy rains, while the road and rail traffic was badly hit in several parts of the state, including areas around Mumbai, as authorities called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help the administration in the rescue efforts.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT," PM Modi said in a tweet.