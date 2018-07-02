PM Modi Condemns Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan

At least 19 people, including Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad yesterday.

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2018 09:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Condemns Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan

PM Modi said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government "in this sad hour".

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation's multicultural fabric.

"We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric," he wrote on Twitter.

He said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government "in this sad hour".

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour," PM Modi said.

At least 19 people, including Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad yesterday.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narenda ModiAfghanistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................