"Will Continue To Support Afghanistan's Struggle": PM Condemns Kabul Attack

Gunmen entered Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle. The attack left at least 25 dead and wounded, according to media reports.

'Will Continue To Support Afghanistan's Struggle': PM Condemns Kabul Attack

Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack at Kabul University.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack at Kabul University and asserted that India will continue to support Afghanistan's struggle against terrorism.

Gunmen entered Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle. The attack left at least 25 dead and wounded, according to media reports.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"We will continue to support Afghanistan''s brave struggle against terrorism," he said.

Comments
Narendra ModiKabulAfghanista

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india