PM Chief Guest At Centenary Celebrations, Aligarh Muslim University Warns About Politics

PM Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University on December 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University on December 22. He will be the chief guest and attend the program virtually with Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the university said.

The media statement from the university also added that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, has "appealed to all concerned to keep the Centenary Programme above politics".

The premier university has had a thorny relation with the BJP, whose leaders have repeatedly criticised the university students and even suggested that the name of the institution be changed.

During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the students of the Aligarh Muslim University, along with their counterparts in Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia, have been subject to police excesses, which made headlines.

Students from campuses across the country came out in support of the Jamia and AMU students after the violent clashes of December 15, 2019.

Two years ago, a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, hanging in the university's student hall, had become the subject of a huge controversy, triggered by a letter from the local MLA.

Satish Gautam, the BJP lawmaker from Aligarh, had written to the vice-chancellor, asking why the portrait was allowed. AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai had responded that Jinnah was a founder of the university and was granted life membership of the student union.