PM Calls Meet To Review Situation Over Odisha 3-Train Accident: Sources

Odisha train accident: Over 230 people were killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting with railway officials after over 230 people were killed in a train accident in Odisha last night. Over 650 were injured.

Three trains had collided after one of the train's coaches derailed in Balasore at 7 pm.

Sources said PM Modi will discuss rescue, treatment and other matters over the accident involving multiple trains.

The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The rescue operations are on and all hospitals in the nearby districts have been put on alert.

Three NDRF units, 4 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units, over 15 fire rescue teams, 30 doctors, 200 police personnel and 60 ambulances have been mobilised to the site, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep told NDTV.