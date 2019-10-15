PM Narendra Modi: Ayushman Bharat Benefitted 50 Lakh Indians In A Year

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the progress made by Ayushman Bharat programme. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the progress made by the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme under which 50 lakh beneficiaries have been treated free of cost.

He described it as an "important milestone" towards a healthy India. "It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat," he tweeted.

The scheme, launched in September 2018, aims to provide healthcare to 10 crore poor and lower middle income families through a health insurance plan providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

"Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians," the prime minister said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.