'Some Parties Speaking Same Language As Pak': PM On Citizenship Bill: Sources

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: The PM said some parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP MPs at parliament today, said "some parties" were speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, it will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution," PM Modi said at the BJP parliamentary party meeting held hours before the controversial bill was to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha.

"The very same language used by Pakistan on the citizenship bill is being used by some parties," the Prime Minister said, urging party MPs to take this message to the people.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday around midnight after a fiery seven-hour debate. There were 311 votes for the bill and 80 against.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have denounced the bill, which seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. They call the bill discriminatory and in violation of the principles of equality and secularism I the constitution.

Violent protests have also erupted in northeastern states against the bill, with protesters fearing the proposed law will change the demographics of the states and encourage a deluge from neighbouring Bangladesh.