PM Modi Announces Swachh Bharat Summer Internship, Prizes For Performers On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi asked students to join the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018, designed by three ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the launch of the government's special summer internship linked to the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign. Speaking on his



"I urge the college students, NCC and NSS youth, students of Nehru Yuva Kendra to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of society," PM Modi said.



The education ministry recently invited eligible students to apply for "Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018". "The best of the best interns, who have done exceptional work at college and university levels, will be given prizes at the national-level," PM Modi said. He said the internship would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his 150th birth anniversary on October 2.



As part of the internship, students will adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours between May 1 and July 31. The student's college or university will be responsible for organising necessary logistics for the activities.



At the end of the programme, best interns would be identified at college, university, state and national levels and will be awarded.



