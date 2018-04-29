Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 43rd Mann Ki Baat Speech: Highlights

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address:
- Athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games hail from small towns across the country. Overcoming several challenges, they have achieved their goals today. Those who have encouraged and supported them, be it their parents, guardians, coaches, support staff, school, teachers or their friends - everyone has a contribution. I congratulate them and wish them all the best
- Yoga helps remain fit. The 'Fit India' movement is named Yog (Yoga). Yoga is free and accessible to all. It plays a crucial role in the Fit India movement
- Youngsters spend their time learning something new and that is why summer internships are becoming increasingly popular. It provides opportunities to the youngsters to explore new dimensions of life
- Swachh Bharat Summer Internship is aimed at furthering the message of cleanliness. This would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi when we mark his 150th birth anniversary on October 2. The best interns would also receive awards at the national level
- I urge my young friends to take up a special internship. Three ministries of the Government have jointly launched a 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018'. I urge the college students, NCC and NSS youth, students of Nehru Yuva Kendra to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of society
- We often hear that there might be wars due to scarcity of water in future. Therefore, we must assume our responsibility to conserve water. We must ensure conservation of water in every possible manner
- We must make efforts to save every drop of rain. Water conservation is not new for us. For centuries our ancestors have practiced it. They gave priority to every drop of water and invented new methods of water conservation
- Efforts have been made in the last three years towards water conservation and water management. On an average, 32,000 crore rupees have been spent on water conservation and water management from MNREGA budget every year. During the last three years, about 150 lakh hectares of land has received maximum benefits through water conservation and water management measures
- Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was not only talented but a multi-faceted personality, whose writings left an indelible impression on everyone. One could even experience a teacher within him at every moment. Such was his specialty. In the Gitanjali he wrote - "He who has the knowledge has the ability to impart it to the students"
- PM extends Ramzan greetings to fellow Indians:
The collective aspect of Ramzan is that when a person is hungry himself, he also realizes the hunger of others. When he is thirsty himself, he feels the thirst of others. Let us remember the teachings of Prophet Mohammad and walk the path of equality and brotherhood
- Prophet Mohammad believed that if you have something more than your requirements, then give it to a needy person. Therefore, donation in Ramzan is of great significance. People donate to the needy during this holy month. Prophet Mohammad believed that a person becomes rich with his holy spirit, not his wealth
- PM Modi on Buddha Purnima: Buddha Purnima is a special day for every Indian. We must be proud that India is the land of Lord Buddha, who guided the whole world through his messages of service, sacrifice and peace. Let us remember Lord Buddha and resolve to walk on the path shown by him
- Lord Buddha’s life gives the message if equality, peace, harmony, and brotherhood. These values hold highest importance in today’s world
- Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's life was greatly inspired by Lord Buddha. He used to say - "My social philosophy could be said to be enshrined in three words; liberty,equality and fraternity. My Philosophy has roots in religion and not in political science. I have becomes derived from them, The Buddha"
- Though the Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar empowered the dalits and the marginalised. Such was his commitment towards upliftment of the weaker sections. Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion were clearly evident in Baba Saheb's life
- Is is said that Laughing Buddha brings good luck, but very few people know that Smiling Buddha is also associated with an important event in India's defence history. 20 years ago, the words of our Former Prime Muinister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji energised the country with a moment of glory, courage and joy. On May 11, 1998, at Pokhram in Rajasthan, nuclear teat was conducted on Buddha Purnima with the blessings of Lord Buddha
- May 1998 is not only important for the country that nuclear tests were conducted this month, but also because of the way they were performed. It showed the whole world that India, with its great scientists and with a strong leadership, can achieve new heights
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji gave the manytra - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan'. Today when we are commemorating 20 years of May 11, 1998, let us remember Atal ji's mantra and march towards building an India which is modern, powerful and self-reliant. Let us transform our individual strengths into the country's collective strength
