MHRD Announces 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship' Programme; Website To launch On April 25 The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application form eligible students for the 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship' programme.

Share EMAIL PRINT MHRD Announces 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship' Programme New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application form eligible students for the 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship' programme. The internship will be eligible for 2 academic credits like an optional paper. The internship is open only to registered students at higher education institutes. A separate portal has been developed for registration purposes. Each institute has also been asked to appoint a nodal officer who will be responsible for guiding students throughout the internship as per the MHRD guidelines.



The portal (sbsi.mygov.in) will be launched on April 25, 2018. Interested students would then need to register on the website and report their activities conducted during the internship period on the same website.



As part of the internship, students will adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours in the period May 1 to July 31, 2018. The parent institution will be responsible for organizing necessary logistics for the activities.



The selected intern will need to submit an Internship Report in the prescribed format through the Supervisor within 15 days of completion of fieldwork.



At the conclusion of the internship, best interns would be identified at College-level, University-level, state-level, and national-level and will be awarded. Cash prize will also be awarded for interns selected at University-level, state-level, and national-level.



